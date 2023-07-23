5 people hurt after shooting at party inside Tampa bar, deputies say

The five people that were shot are facing non-life-threatening injuries, deputies say.

TAMPA, Fla. — Five people are hurt after a shooting occurred inside a party at a bar early Sunday morning in Tampa, authorities say.

All people that were shot are facing non-life-threatening injuries from their wounds, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Shortly after 3 a.m., deputies say they responded to reports of a shooting at the Tally Ho Bar Lounge & Grill on North 56th Street where they found a large group of people at a party organized by the business.

None of the people that were shot were at the bar when law enforcement arrived, but the sheriff's office says, "Five people with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds did arrive at different local hospitals."

The five were reportedly tied to the party at the bar.

"It is disheartening to hear that the lives of so many people were jeopardized because a few people think the way to solve their problems is with violence," Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "GRIT, which was organized to battle gun violence in our community, will do what they do best. They will find the shooters responsible, and they will be charged for their crimes.”

The sheriff's office's GRIT unit arrived at the bar and is investigating the possibility that there was more than one shooter.

Deputies have not yet said if anyone has been arrested or if they are searching for a specific person.

Authorities say witnesses and local businesses are still talking to investigators to gather more information.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS.