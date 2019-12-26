Five people have been shot, and one person has died, following a series of shootings in Jacksonville on Christmas night and into Thursday morning.

One of the shootings involves two teenagers who are expected to be OK, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

8:30 p.m.

At about 8:30 p.m., JSO was dispatched to the area of Avenue B and Brooklyn Road where a shooting reportedly occurred. Once at the scene, deputies found one teen with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was then taken to a local hospital, according to police. Shortly after, JSO said another shooting victim, also a teen, walked to a local hospital.

Both victims are teenage boys believed to be around 16 years old. JSO believes both victims are a part of one incident and are expected to be OK.

JSO said it does not have any suspect information.

11:56 a.m.

JSO says around 11:56 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of E Bay St in reference to a call of an individual that had been shot.

One victim was taken to a nearby hospital from the scene with non-life threatening injuries, JSO says, and there was an additional victim that checked themselves into the hospital as well.

One of the victims later died from their injuries, police say.

According to our First Coast News team on the scene, the focus of JSO's investigation appears to be at the Live Bar, located at 327 E Bay Street.

3 a.m.

A man was shot in the leg inside a home in the Argyle neighborhood Thursday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police say around 3 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 7800 block of Moss Pointe Trail East in reference to a person shot.

Officers arrived and located an adult man suffering from a single gunshot wound to his lower leg. Police say the injury is non-life threatening and he was taken to the hospital.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office latest crime statistics, which do not include these incidents, there have been 126 reported homicides in 2019 alone.



