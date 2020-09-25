$5K reward offered for information in deadly shooting of Florida 3-year-old

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office needs your help identifying the person responsible for killing a toddler during a drive-by shooting.
Deputies say Daquane Felix Jr. was tragically struck by gunfire from a drive-by shooting in the area of Drexel Ave. in Orlando on Sept. 22.
WKMG-TV reports the boy's grandmother said Daquane was in the living room when her grandson was shot in the head. The sheriff's office believes the shooting was a retaliatory gang attack.
Now, a $5,000 reward is being offered for information on the individual responsible for the shooting.
"Someone knows who is responsible for little Daquane’s death. Help us take them off the streets," the sheriff's office wrote on Twitter.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477), you can remain anonymous if you so choose.
