$5K reward offered for information leading to an arrest in deadly Plant City shooting

PLANT CITY, Fla. — Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is now offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in an early morning Plant City shooting.
Plant City police were called out around 2 a.m. Friday to the 1800 block of E. Alabama Street regarding a shooting when deputies say they found a man with a gunshot wound to the head.
Fire rescue transported the man to the hospital where he later died.
Details of what led up to the man's death were not immediately available.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Plant City Police Department at 813.757.9200. Those who want to be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).
