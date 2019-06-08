HUDSON, Fla. — Detectives in Pasco County have increased the reward to $5,000 to help find the man accused of breaking into a Hudson man’s home and taking his pickup truck in June.

Investigators are asking anyone to come forward with information that would lead to the identity and arrest of the armed robber.

Deputies were called at about 5:40 p.m. on June 14 to a home on Duda Road where a man was attacked by an armed masked man in his 20s, law enforcement said.

Deputies said the man demanded the keys to a silver four-door 2010 Nissan Frontier. When he got the keys, he left.

Deputies found the Nissan on June 15.

The man attacked was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Neighbors said he is in his 90s.

Anyone with information on the case is eligible for a cash reward by calling Crime Stoppers at 1(800)873-8477 or by reporting it anonymously online.

