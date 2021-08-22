Police: 4-year-old shot, killed in car driving down Hillsborough Avenue

The child was rushed to a nearby hospital where the child later died, police report.

TAMPA, Fla — Police are investigating a shooting that left a 4-year-old child dead in Tampa Sunday evening.

Around 9:30 p.m., Tampa police responded to Hillsborough Avenue near 43rd Street. Police say a person shot at a vehicle while it was traveling along Hillsborough Avenue and struck the child inside of the car.

The child was rushed to a nearby hospital where the child later died, police report.

At this time, police do not believe the shooting to be random.

As police investigate, they have marked off six blocks near where the shooting took place. Drivers in the area should avoid streets between 40th Street and 46th at Hillsborough Avenue.

Witnesses tell 10 Tampa Bay they heard gunfire in the area. News crews also observed a car that crashed into a pole at the scene of the crime.

Police have not said if they have a person in custody.