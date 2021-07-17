6-year-old girl killed Friday night in Southeast DC mass shooting

Five adults were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries and the six-year-old was the only one killed, police said.

WASHINGTON — A six-year-old girl is dead after a shooting that happened late Friday night.

Officers heard shots of gunfire at the corner of Malcolm X and MLK Boulevard in the 2900 block in Southeast D.C.

Executive Assistant Chief of Police Ashan Benedict said that when officers arrived on the scene, they found six gunshot victims. Five adults were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries and the six-year-old was the only one pronounced dead on Friday, police said.

There have been no arrests in the case, police said and the suspect is still at large. No motivation has been identified in the shooting as well, according to authorities.

**reposted w/o audio interference** 7.17.21 Executive Assistant Chief Benedict provides on-scene briefing of shooting incident at 2900 block of MLK Ave SE pic.twitter.com/NAfwOF1IqV — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) July 17, 2021

The shooting comes three years to the day after 10-year-old Makiyah Wilson was gunned down after returning from getting ice cream in her Northeast D.C. neighborhood.

She was hit by a bullet meant for someone else.

“It’s honestly like, 'wow. It’s 3 years now?' So, it just be more overwhelming,” Donnetta Wilson, who is Makiyah’s mother, said.

Still crushed after losing her little girl a few years ago, Wilson chooses to remember the good times with her daughter.

“Makiyah was an angel on earth before she was in heaven,” Wilson told WUSA9. “She was outstanding, man. It’s like so much to explain about her. She was my biggest fan.”

Makiyah’s life was snatched away on July 16 in 2018 when surveillance cameras caught a black car pulling up to a courtyard on 53rd Street in Clay Terrace. A group of masked men jumped out and sprayed more than 70 gunshots into the crowd.