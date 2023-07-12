'I bit him': 6-year-old fights back against man attempting kidnapping in Miami

Police were able to arrest the man on charges of kidnapping and child abuse with no great bodily harm.

MIAMI — A man is being charged with kidnapping and child abuse after trying to abduct a 6-year-old girl from outside an apartment complex in Miami, multiple media outlets report.

According to CBS News Miami, police say the girl was playing with her siblings in the courtyard of an apartment complex on Thursday. Shortly after the other kids went inside, she reportedly noticed a newer model SUV parked nearby.

The 6-year-old girl named A'hylric told the media outlet the man, identified as 32-year-old Leonardo Venegas, was walking to the back of where she was sitting on the rear stairway.

This was when Venegas suddenly grabbed the child by her arm and pulled her toward the back of the stairs, CBS News Miami reports.

"He pulled me," the 6-year-old told the media outlet. "He picked me up. He started running with me."

But instead of getting away with the crime, the man soon learned that the child he picked up was a fighter.

"I bit him," she explained. "Then he slapped me. And threw me on the floor."

Venegas ran away toward the front of the apartment complex while the 6-year-old ran around the building toward the front to tell her family what happened, NBC News reports.

"She's really brave," the girl's mother, Teshia McGill, reportedly said. "She fought him off."