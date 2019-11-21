TAMPA, Fla. — Between all the confusion and disbelief happening during a sudden attack on a HART bus driver, police said one man took action to control the situation.

John Phelps, 61, was sitting in the back of the bus on Tuesday afternoon as the incident unfolded.

Tampa police said James Ambrose, 65, became angry after boarding the bus when the cash payment machine malfunctioned. He attacked the bus driver with a red box cutter and a can of mace, according to police, causing profuse bleeding and "great bodily harm" to the driver's leg.

As passengers on the bus started to feel the effects of the mace, Phelps sprang into action. He walked past other passengers, taking a small foldable shopping cart to create a barrier between Ambrose, who police said continued to attack the driver.

Police said Phelps kept pushing against Ambrose, keeping him away from the driver and other passengers. Ambrose tried to lunge at Phelps with the box cutter before he took off, according to police.

Ambrose was eventually arrested at East Juneau Street and North Alaska Street. He had accidentally cut his own leg while he was attacking the driver, causing severe bleeding, according to police.

Police said he spontaneously uttered to them, "I'm going to prison for 15 years for this."

The bus driver needed emergency surgery for his leg injury, police say, and witnesses positively identified Ambrose as the attacker.

He's been charged with aggravated battery with great bodily harm and a deadly weapon. He has been booked at the Orient Road Jail.

