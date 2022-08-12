62-year-old man accused of killing person in Treasure Island hit-and-run crash

John Dennelly is being charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death.

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — Deputies say a 62-year-old man killed a woman during a hit-and-run crash on Tuesday evening in Treasure Island.

John Dennelly was the man behind the wheel of the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado when he struck and killed Felicia White, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Dennelly was arrested on Saturday and is charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death.

White was in a marked crosswalk Tuesday evening at the intersection of Gulf Boulevard and 108th Avenue North trying the cross the road, according to the sheriff's office. At the same time, a Dennelly was driving southbound on Gulf Boulevard and entered the left turn lane to turn onto 108th Avenue North.