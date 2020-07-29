Search on for men who robbed Brandon convenience store

Deputies say one man went inside and demanded money while another man waited outside the store.

BRANDON, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two people linked to a convenience store robbery in Brandon early Wednesday morning.

At 6:38 a.m., a man went into the 7-Eleven at 1531 E Brandon Blvd while a second man waited outside.

The man inside the store implied he had a weapon and demanded that the clerks hand over money from their registers, according to detectives.

The clerks gave him money and both men took off.

The exact amount of money taken is unknown at this time.

The alleged robber was wearing a white and black hooded jacket with a red Nike emblem on the back, red athletic pants, black sneakers and a mask. His accomplice was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt.

“We want to find these suspects who not only robbed a store but also caused fear to employees in the process,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “We are asking the public to take a close look at the surveillance photos from the robbery and come forward if you recognize the people involved.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 813-247-8200 or Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).

