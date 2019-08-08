WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said Thursday that at least seven people were involved in a statewide money laundering, racketeering and fraud ring.

The sheriff said the office's investigation found a total financial loss of $87,500.

Judd said out of the seven people accused, four have been arrested in Polk County and the other three have been charged out of Miami. Detectives say all of them have been working together since January 2019.

Those charged with racketeering, conspiracy to violate the racketeering act, money laundering, cheating/gross fraud, grand theft and dealing in stolen property are:

Hakeem Abraham, 29

Otis "Bee" Williams IV, 22

Devonna Moore, 22

Britney Peacock, 29

JD Jones Jr., 31

Calvin Pinckney Jr., 29

Sha'quella Sykes, 26

Detectives say the people accused are responsible for 568 fraudulent transactions at 67 Gap, Inc.-owned stores in 15 Florida counties. The investigation found those accused had been buying clothing at Gap, Old Navy, Athlete and the Banana Republic using stolen or fraudulent Chase Bank credit cards, then returning the merchandise to different Gap-owned stores and getting refunds on their own credit cards.

The sheriff's office said 151 people in 15 different states have had their credit cards impacted by the alleged fraud.

Attorney General Ashley Moody will prosecute those arrested in the investigation.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.