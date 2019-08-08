WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is set to detail a recent statewide money laundering and racketeering investigation that resulted in seven arrests.

The sheriff will speak at 10 a.m. Thursday about the investigation that found a total financial loss of $87,500. Detectives say the people accused are responsible for 568 fraudulent transactions at 67 retail stores in 15 Florida counties.

The sheriff's office said 151 people in 15 different states have had their credit cards impacted by the alleged fraud.

Attorney General Ashley Moody will prosecute those arrested in the investigation. Judd said four of the seven people arrested live in Polk County.

