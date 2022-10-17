Friends, family of 7 people shot outside Tampa lounge want whoever's responsible caught

Tampa Police are looking for 31-year-old Damaso Bravo and an unidentified man who were together at the bar the night of the shooting.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — Just over a week since chaos erupted outside a Tampa lounge, police are still searching for two men they believe are responsible.

Tampa police have identified a person who might be responsible for a deadly shooting outside of Lit Cigar & Martini Lounge. A second person is also wanted.

Now friends and family of those involved want the two captured.

"The guys came back and just started shooting into the crowd," Dannale Boddie said.

Her best friend was a part of a wedding party at LIT Cigar & Martini Lounge the night seven people were shot. An argument inside the lounge escalated. Boddie's friend was hit by one of the bullets.

"Her everyday life has just been changed in the matter of a night," Boddie said.

She says she got a text and call early in the morning from her friend letting her know she had been shot. She got caught in the frenzy of people trying to get away.

"She was just running to her car," Boddie said. "What made her stop is the guy who got killed that night, he actually was running literally right behind her and fell on her. That made her fall and realize she got shot."

Tampa police say that man was visiting from California for the wedding. The 30-year-old was killed after being shot in the head.

"She has PTSD from that night," Boddie said. "That's something that plays back in her head because she feels that had he not been behind her, that could've been her."

So far detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Damaso Bravo, 31, of Wimauma. Police say he's facing three counts of aggravated battery and one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

"You had to go to your car to come back to retaliate. For what?" Boddie questioned. "When you could've just left? You were already at your car, why didn't you just leave and get out of the situation?"

While police keep searching Boddie says she wants both men caught and off the street. She says someone knows where the two men are.

"For the people that do, be a good person and come forward," Boddie pleaded. "If that was your family member or your friend or anybody like that, what would you do."

If you know of their whereabouts, you're urged to call the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130 or share a tip via Tip411 through the TampaPD app.