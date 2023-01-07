FHP: 2 men arrested, 78 pounds of cocaine seized during traffic stop in Tampa

Troopers said Anthony Leon Carroll, 49, and Pablo Villalobos Campos, 61, seemed "overly nervous" during the stop.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — Two men were arrested after 78 pounds of cocaine, stacks of cash and marijuana were found during a traffic stop Friday afternoon in Tampa, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The driver, Anthony Leon Carroll, 49, and his passenger, 61-year-old Pablo Villalobos Campos, were pulled over around 12:30 p.m. by a trooper along westbound Interstate 4 east of 50th Street for multiple traffic violations, authorities said.

FHP said when the trooper approached the vehicle, both men inside seemed "overly nervous."

A second trooper eventually arrived with K-9 Titan who alerted the troopers that something was in the vehicle. Carroll admitted to troopers that he had marijuana on him and took a small bag out of his pocket, FHP said.

Both men were placed under arrest while the troopers searched the vehicle.

FHP said the troopers found loose money in the driver's door and money in a black plastic bag in the backseat. In the trunk, troopers located two duffel bags with 30 wrapped bundles, which equaled 78 pounds in total.

A test was done on the bundles and came back positive for cocaine.