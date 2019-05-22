COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Richland County couple was arrested after their 8-month-old boy suffered numerous injuries, some permanent.

The baby was admitted to the intensive care unit of a local hospital for head trauma, as well as internal injuries, on May 15. The baby boy was left with paralysis to his left side, permanent brain injuries and a fractured leg.

These injuries were caused by shaking, blunt force and twisting or pulling, and deputies say the baby's father 26-year-old Nicholas Rashawn Knapper is responsible.

The baby reportedly spent most of his time with his unemployed father as his mother 27-year-old Ashley Kingston worked.

Kingston said the boy's behavior changed suddenly in the beginning of May. When she took him to a pediatrician, he was immediately rushed to a local hospital.

Knapper is charged with inflicting great bodily injury upon child and obstruction of justice. Kingston is also charged with obstruction of justice, because she reportedly erased Knapper's cell phone.

Both were booked at the Richland County Detention Center.