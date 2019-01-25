HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies on Friday arrested a Hillsborough County man who is accused of molesting an 11-year-old child for around six months.

Deputies say Carlos Alberto Hernandez, 80, had inappropriate sexual contact with the juvenile between July 2018 and Jan. 2019.

Hernandez was charged with sexual battery of a victim under the age of 12, lewd or lascivious molestation, and lewd or lascivious conduct.

