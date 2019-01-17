MARION OAKS, Fla. -- An 85-year-old man followed a driver home and shot at him in a case of road rage, Marion County sheriff's deputies said.

Around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, the victim, who lives in Marion Oaks, noticed he was being followed by a white Mazda SUV and called 911 because he was afraid to enter his home.

The driver was able to get behind the SUV to see the vehicle's license plate number, but the SUV driver, identified as Christino Aquino, started shooting at him, according to deputies.

Marion County Sheriff's Office

The victim drove away. He wasn't hurt, but his vehicle was struck several times.

The incident was captured on the victim's dashcam.

The victim said he didn't know Aquino or why he followed him home.

Deputies went to Aquino's home and took him into custody. When questioned, authorities said Aquino would not say why he followed the victim, but his passenger told them he followed the car because he wanted to "see what he wanted."

The passenger said she saw Aquino holding the gun but did not know if he fired or not.

Aquino was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and is being held on $2,000 bail.

