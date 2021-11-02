x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Crime

Police: 92-year-old arrested for shooting woman after argument

Investigators were told the two could be heard arguing for "an extended period of time."
Credit: 10 Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla — A 92-year-old man was placed in handcuffs and taken to Orient Road Jail early Thursday morning after police say he shot a woman.

Officers responded to a home in the 1600 block of East Mulberry Drive around 6:45 a.m. for a report of a shooting. There they found an elderly woman who had been shot twice, according to a press release.

Walter Kelly, 92, was arrested at the scene and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. 

According to a press release, early information given to investigators shows the two were heard arguing for "an extended period of time" before the shooting. 

Police say the woman was taken to an area hospital where she is stable. 

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter