Police: 92-year-old arrested for shooting woman after argument

TAMPA, Fla — A 92-year-old man was placed in handcuffs and taken to Orient Road Jail early Thursday morning after police say he shot a woman.

Officers responded to a home in the 1600 block of East Mulberry Drive around 6:45 a.m. for a report of a shooting. There they found an elderly woman who had been shot twice, according to a press release.

Walter Kelly, 92, was arrested at the scene and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

According to a press release, early information given to investigators shows the two were heard arguing for "an extended period of time" before the shooting.

Police say the woman was taken to an area hospital where she is stable.