PORT SAINT LUCIE, Fla. — The Port Saint Lucie police department is investigating a homicide at Tiffany Nursing Hall and Rehab early Sunday morning.

Police were called to the facility regarding a 95-year-old male patient who was "being hurt" by an unknown man.

According to police, the man sat on the patient's chest and placed a pillow over his face.

CBS12 reports that according to a press release from the police department, staff at the facility called 911 after midnight when a nurse walked by the patient's room and saw the incident.

A search including a K9 unit and sheriff's office helicopter was launched for the individual who is described as a white male, but they were unable to locate him.

The police department is asking anyone with information to call 772.871.5001 or TCCS at 1-800-273 TIPS.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter