AUBURNDALE, Fla. — A 4-year-old boy fatally shot himself with Demeko Desean Robinson's gun in 2017.

This month, he received his sentence: 30 days weekend work release.

According to court documents, on Jan. 20, 2017, Auburndale police were called to a home, where they found Robinson holding Avion Weaver. The boy had a towel wrapped around his head.

Robinson told police the boy had run into a table, according to an affidavit.

EMS told police the injury was, in fact, a gunshot wound. The boy was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators questioned Robinson, who reportedly told them there were no firearms in the apartment. After pointing out the boy couldn't have shot himself if there were no guns around, investigators said he told them there was a 9 mm handgun in the apartment, but it was kept in a lockbox.

Robinson said the box was usually locked, but "he might have unlocked it that night," the affidavit said.

The gun was not found in the apartment, and investigators asked where it was. Robinson told them there were multiple people in the apartment who might have taken it, though he could not name them, according to the affidavit.

Eventually, the gun was found behind an air conditioning unit at a nearby apartment. The gun still had four rounds in it, but police said it was clear the chamber had been emptied, put the safety back on and hit the gun after it was fired.

The gun had been reported as stolen from a Lakeland pawn shop. No lockbox was found in the apartment, police said, but a sawed-off shotgun was found.

Six days later, the boy's mother told police she had never seen a lockbox like the one Robinson had described. She also said she had spoken to Robinson, and he told her he had thrown the gun out.

He was charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child, possession of a short-barreled rifle, tampering with evidence, possession of an altered firearm and providing false information to a law enforcement officer during an investigation.

After more than two years of court proceedings, on Feb. 26 of this year, he was allowed to plead guilty to the lesser charge of aggravated child neglect. The other charges were dropped.

According to the Lakeland Ledger, he was sentenced to 30 days of weekend work release at the Polk County Jail, to be followed by five years probation. He could have gotten 15 years in prison.

The Ledger reported Judge Keith Spoto had sole discretion on the sentence. Spoto defended the lighter sentence by saying the crime was an isolated incident, that it was committed "in an unsophisticated manner" and that Robinson had demonstrated remorse.

