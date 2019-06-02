WESTCHASE, Fla. — Westchase residents are warned to be on the lookout for a man who is exposing himself to women, Hillsborough County deputies say.

There have been four incidents between Jan. 29 and Tuesday:

Montague Street and New Parke Road

9000 block of Cavendish Drive

Parley Drive and Millbank Way

West Park Village Drive & Cavendish Drive

The suspect is a white or Hispanic man with a thin build, 20-30 years old with black hair and wearing glasses. He is driving a white 4-door vehicle believed to be a Mitsubishi with tinted windows.

Anyone with information regarding the identity and whereabouts of this suspect is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200, or to be eligible for a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).

You can report anonymously online at their website or send a mobile tip using our P3 Tips Mobile application, which is a free download for iPhones, iPads and Droids. You must call Crime Stoppers first to be eligible for a reward.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.