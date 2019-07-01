A mother has been formally charged in the death of her 7-year-old son, whose body was found in a Denver storage unit and is believed to have been there for months.

Elisa Pankey, 43, is charged with one count of child abuse resulting in death and one count of abuse of a corpse, the Denver District Attorney’s Office announced Monday morning. She turned herself into Denver police last week.

This comes after the Aurora Police Department contacted their counterparts in Denver on Dec. 23 regarding a missing 7-year-old boy. That child, since identified as Caden McWilliams, was found that same day in a storage unit at 5005 E. Evans Ave.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner has not yet said how he died.

Denver homicide records indicate that police believe McWilliams could have been in the storage unit as early as May.

Denver police spokesperson John White said the boy was last seen in school on May 24. The last day for Denver Public Schools students was on May 31, according to district spokesperson Will Jones.

Citing the ongoing nature of the investigation, a judge has sealed all of the records related to Pankey’s arrest.

According to Colorado Bureau of Investigation records, Pankey has a criminal history in Colorado dating back to 2000, when he was arrested for driving under the influence.

The day before her son was found dead, the records say she was arrested in Aurora for heroin possession.

Pankey is being held in the Downtown Detention Center on a $250,000 bond. Her next court date has not yet been set.

Police ask anyone with information about the case call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.

