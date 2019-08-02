TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County deputies arrested a man they say was exposing himself to young girls.

Sean Dixon, 27, was arrested for lewd and lascivious exhibition for reportedly flashing teenage girls in the Westchase area.

Investigators said they had received several calls to the area between Jan. 29 to Feb. 5 about a man approaching girls and exposing himself.

Deputies said Dixon was arrested Thursday afternoon during a traffic stop.

