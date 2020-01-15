LAKELAND, Fla. — A man accused of shooting and killing another man in Lakeland over a stolen horse has turned himself in.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said Celso Omar Sanchez Acosta, 29, has turned himself in after almost a week on the run.

Sanchez Acosta is accused of shooting Henry Fernandez-Soto, 24, last Wednesday over a dispute about an alleged horse theft.

Investigators said Fernandez-Soto’s girlfriend told them she was waiting in the car when she heard gunshots and saw Sanchez Acosta was running after Fernandez-Soto and pointing a gun at him. She said Fernandez-Soto told her recently that Sanchez Acosta had verbally threatened him and mentioned a rifle, deputies said.

