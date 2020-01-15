LAKELAND, Fla. — A man accused of shooting and killing another man in Lakeland over a stolen horse has turned himself in.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said Celso Omar Sanchez Acosta, 29, has turned himself in after almost a week on the run.
Sanchez Acosta is accused of shooting Henry Fernandez-Soto, 24, last Wednesday over a dispute about an alleged horse theft.
Investigators said Fernandez-Soto’s girlfriend told them she was waiting in the car when she heard gunshots and saw Sanchez Acosta was running after Fernandez-Soto and pointing a gun at him. She said Fernandez-Soto told her recently that Sanchez Acosta had verbally threatened him and mentioned a rifle, deputies said.
RELATED: Deputies search for 'armed and dangerous' man after deadly shooting
What other people are reading right now:
- Child's car sign signaling for help was actually a prank, troopers say
- Scientists created a microscopic robot -- and it's alive
- Lamb cam returns to TECO solar fields in Apollo Beach
- Paralyzed man finishes marathon, beats world record using high-tech exoskeleton
- House votes Wednesday to send impeachment articles against President Trump to the Senate
- Florida woman accused of trying to make a bomb inside Walmart
- Attention viewers: WTSP is undergoing planned work on our tower
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter