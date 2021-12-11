Accused reckless driver near Inverness Christmas parade arrested

Authorities say the driver drove directly toward a deputy and hit them.

INVERNESS, Fla. — A man who struck a deputy near the Inverness Christmas parade route was arrested Saturday.

A deputy noticed a driver, later identified as 25-year-old Aaron Williams, "drive recklessly" into the U.S. Highway 41 North and Montgomery Avenue intersection, Citrus County Sheriff's Office reports.

Deputies say while attempting to stop Williams, he drove directly toward and struck a deputy. He continued, ignoring commands from several other deputies ordering him to stop and swerved around barricades blocking roadways near the Christmas parade.

Additional deputies who were close by were able to contain the driver in the outer perimeter of the parade area.

"What should have been a fun-filled, festive parade was interrupted by a few moments of havoc for those who witnessed the chaos caused by Williams' careless and reckless actions," Sheriff Prendergast said.

The deputy who was struck by the driver in his car sustained minor injuries and is expected to be OK, the sheriff's office says.

The Citrus County Sheriff's Office wants to remind communities that road closures and barricaded streets are not in place to inconvenience drivers, but to keep event participants and spectators safe.

Williams was arrested and transported to the Citrus County Detention Facility. He has been charged with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer and five counts of resisting an officer without violence.