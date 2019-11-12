TAMPA, Fla. — For weeks, Tampa police said a man was caught on surveillance video several times, peering into the windows of an unsuspecting woman.

It would take officers' surveillance of their own to find the alleged peeping Tom: 26-year-old Danzel Crumbley was arrested Monday as he walked into a dark alleyway, according to a news release.

Police said they spotted Crumbley hiding behind a tree during their stakeout, holding onto the chain-link fence of the woman's property in the area of E. 9th Avenue and N. 34th Street.

His tattoos matched those on the man seen on the surveillance video, they add.

Crumbley is charged with five counts of loitering and prowling, in addition to two counts of attempted burglary.

