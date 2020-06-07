3 dead after shooting in Port St. Lucie, police officer hospitalized

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A dispute over a dog may have led to an active shooter situation in St. Lucie County, according to CBS affiliate WPEC.
A man, a teen and the shooter are dead, and a police officer is hospitalized, after bullets rang out Monday afternoon in St. Lucie County.
Police and deputies were dispatched around 12:30 p.m. to a two-story home on SE Morningside Boulevard near Morningside Elementary School in Port St. Lucie.
Gunfire erupted between the shooter and officers, and one officer was hit. That police officer was sent to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.
It was not immediately clear what killed the shooter, who authorities say may have been a neighbor.
Investigators say the shooting was "contained" to one house. A SWAT team has secured the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
