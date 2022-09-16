Reports of active shooter at South Florida high school deemed a hoax call

OFFICIAL STATEMENT ON SCHOOL THREAT HOAX UPDATE 2:07PM: This afternoon at approximately 1:00 p.m., the Lee County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding an active shooter at South Fort Myers High School. All resources were allocated and deployed to the school. Shortly after, it was determined to be a hoax call. According to the Florida Fusion Center, there have been a number of “swatting” calls impacting schools around the country. “Swatting” is the action of making a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to garner a large number of law enforcement to a specific location. The safety and security of students and faculty at Lee County Schools remains our number one priority. The incident is currently being investigated by our School Threat Enforcement Team and Youth Services Detectives. Out of an abundance of caution, ALL schools within Lee County’s jurisdiction were searched and cleared as deputies and School Resource Officers ensured there were no threats. Thank you to the dedicated deputies that diverted their resources to the schools as well as the School Resource Officers. In addition, we are grateful for the Lee County School District’s cooperation and professionalism as all 67 schools in our jurisdiction were checked. School District of Lee County