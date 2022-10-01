Girl leaves home unknowingly, is struck and killed by hit-and-run driver

ACWORTH, Ga. — A 7-year-old girl with autism was hit and killed Sunday night in Acworth, police said. She left her home without her parents knowing.
Cobb County Police are investigating the deadly hit-and-run that happened on New McEver Road east of McEver Woods Drive around 10:15 p.m. on Sunday.
Investigators said she was walking in the eastbound lane of New McEver Road when a car struck the child. She was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police believe the car responsible likely has front-end damage and is missing a University of Alabama vanity plate that reads "Rammer Jammer." It may also have damage to one of the headlight assemblies, if not both, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 770-499-3987.