Adam Montgomery charged with second-degree murder in death of Harmony Montgomery

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly identified Harmony Montgomery in the headline.

An arrest was made Monday in connection with the 2019 death of New Hampshire girl Harmony Montgomery.

Adam Montgomery, 32, was arrested and faces four charges in connection with his daughter's death.

Second degree murder for recklessly causing the death of Harmony Montgomery, a person under 13 years of age, under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life, by repeated striking Harmony Montgomery in the head with a closed fist, in Manchester on or about Dec. 7, 2019;

Falsifying physical evidence for purposely altering, destroying, concealing, or removing the body of Harmony Montgomery with a purpose to impair its verity or availability in an official proceeding or investigation, in Manchester between approximately Dec. 7, 2019, and March 4, 2020;

Abuse of corpse for purposely and unlawfully removing, concealing or destroying the corpse of Harmony Montgomery or any part thereof, in Manchester between approximately Dec. 7, 2019, and March 4, 2020; and

Tampering with witnesses or informants for purposely attempting to induce or otherwise cause Kayla Montgomery to testify or inform falsely, in Manchester between approximately Dec. 7, 2019, and Jan. 4, 2022.

New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella announced the development at a news conference at 1 p.m. Monday in Manchester.

Formella thanked all involved in the investigation and said today marks the "next major step" in the case while also noting that there is "much more work to come."

Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg also spoke at the presser, thanking the community for their support during the investigation.

“Finding justice for Harmony has been a singular motivation,” Aldenberg said.

While fighting back tears, Aldenberg urged people to be kind to a child in memory of Harmony.

“In memory of Harmony, do something nice for a child today,” he said. “Say something nice, give them words of encouragement, that you’ll love them and always protect them.”

Montgomery was brought to Hillsborough County House of Corrections.

He is expected to be arraigned Oct. 25 at the Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester.

The investigation is ongoing. Police ask that anyone with information about the location of Harmony’s remains or circumstances surrounding her death call or text the 24-hour tip line at 603-203-6060.