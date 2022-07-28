Police chief: Additional person arrested in connection to homicide investigation of Nilexia Alexander

The investigation into the death of the teen is still ongoing at this time.

TAMPA, Fla — A second person has been arrested in the ongoing homicide investigation into the death of 14-year-old Nilexia Alexander.

At the Violent Crime Forum Thursday, Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor announced updates in the investigation of the teen who was found dead back in May.

O'Connor says 45-year-old Robert Creed Jr. was located by U.S. marshals and was arrested for accessory after the fact for first-degree murder. He's now at the Pinellas County Jail.

The investigation into the death of Alexander is still ongoing at this time.

Police made an initial arrest in the shooting death of Alexander who disappeared before she was found dead back in May.

Tampa detectives said they were able to connect 44-year-old Ronny Walker's car to the car that was in the area when Alexander was murdered. According to police, the teen was a runaway from Temple Terrace who was known to spend time in the Jackson Heights area.

Authorities said her body was discovered on West Floribraska Avenue near North Highland Avenue after officers responded to a report of several gunshots being fired just before 4 a.m. on May 6.

In addition to Walker's car, police said they found cell phone evidence that placed Alexander inside the man's car around the time of the deadly shooting. Detectives executed a search warrant on Walker's car and sent the evidence to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The results were said to have matched the 14-year-old's DNA.

Walker was arrested and booked into the Hillsborough County Jail without bond. According to arrest records, Walker is charged with first-degree premeditated murder with a firearm.

In May, the teen's mother, Ashley, described her daughter as someone who loved reading and drawing. She sang and enjoyed a wide variety of music and clothes.