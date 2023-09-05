Affidavit reveals more into investigation of father accused of killing teen son in Lake Wales

The 37-year-old father told authorities his son, who had just been killed, died years ago when he was little, according to the affidavit.

LAKE WALES, Fla. — An arrest affidavit from the Polk County Sheriff's Office revealed more information about an ongoing homicide investigation involving a father accused of killing his 16-year-old son in Lake Wales.

Stephen Rodda, 16, was staying with his grandfather, Thomas Rodda, at a mobile home in the area of Old Bartow Road and State Road 60 to help out while his grandmother was in rehab.

The teen's father, 37-year-old Stephen Rodda, had returned to town about a month prior and was outside the home on Monday when the grandfather returned home from an outing. He reportedly told him, "I wouldn't go in there if I was you. I killed someone. You may need to call the police."

Thomas Rodda then entered the home to find his grandson dead in the kitchen-dining room area.

The affidavit explained law enforcement encountered a gruesome scene, with the teen being found with multiple deep cuts to his body and missing teeth. A broken handheld angle grinder was reportedly found next to the 16-year-old's body, which Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said is believed to be the weapon used during the murder.

Stephen Rodda reportedly fled the scene and was arrested about a mile away.

During a recorded interview, the 37-year-old told authorities his son, who had just been killed, died years ago when he was little, according to the affidavit.

"During the course of the interview, the suspect showed no remorse or concern for the killing of his son...," the affidavit reads in part.

He was arrested for first-degree murder and was taken to the sheriff's processing center. His first appearance in court is set for Tuesday afternoon.

The 37-year-old has used methamphetamine since he was in high school and is known to have "psychotic" episodes, according to Judd. He also reportedly has extensive criminal histories in several states, including an arrest warrant in South Carolina.