VENICE, Fla. — A Venice elementary school was placed on a temporary lockdown Monday after Sarasota County deputies say a Port Charlotte woman threatened to hurt a child.
Deputies say Kimberly Brazell, 41, called a man to say she was going to harm their child.
As a precaution, the person called Garden Elementary School, where the man's child attended, and the school was placed under a temporary lockdown.
Deputies arrived at the school around 3 p.m. and started to establish a perimeter to find Brazell along with the agency's K-9 and aviation units.
Charlotte County deputies found Brazell and took her into protective custody. Students were then allowed to be released from the campus.
Investigators say they identified five separate incidents starting around August where Brazell had vandalized the man's property and had stolen his phone.
The Arcadia Police Department also says Brazell stole the man's firearm from his vehicle.
Charlotte County deputies took Brazell into custody Thursday for grand theft and aggravated stalking. She remains in jail on a $275,000 bond.
The investigation continues and investigators say additional charges may be pending from other local law enforcement agencies.
