Watch Live | State begins closing arguments in case of 3 men accused of murder in death of Ahmaud Arbery

Closing arguments are set to begin Monday in the trial in the death of Ahmaud Arbery, five weeks after the first pool of jurors reported for selection in the trial.

The defense rested Thursday, one day after defendant Travis McMichael took the stand in his own defense. On Friday, a charge conference was held for the judge and both parties' attorneys to determine the content of the judge's instructions for the jury after closing arguments are presented.

Arbery was shot and killed on Feb. 23, 2020. Cellphone video leaked to the public shows two armed white men in a truck approaching the 25-year-old Black man as he runs down the road. One of the men, later identified as Travis McMichael, and Arbery struggle over McMichael's shotgun before Arbery is shot and collapses.

Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan, who recorded the video, are all charged with murder in Arbery's death.

10:24 a.m.: "What did Arbery do? He ran away from them for five minutes."- Dunikoski. Dunikoski says Arbery had no weapons, wasn't threatening defendants, had no way to call for help because he didn't have his cellphone.

9:58 a.m.: Dunikoski claims argument that Travis McMichael had probable cause to think Arbery was the one who stole stuff from Larry English's boat was made up argument for trial. Dunikoski says Travis never told police this in his statement after the shooting

9:42 a.m.: State: This is a case about assumptions and driveway decisions. "They made the decision to attack Ahmaud Arbery because he was a Black man running down the street."

9:40 a.m.: The prosecutors begin their closing arguments. They are expected to last 30 to 40 minutes.

9:20 a.m.: After weeks of talking about it, attorney for William Roddie Bryan, Kevin Gough, files motion to sever, meaning he's asking Bryan get a separate trial

5:30 p.m.: Court ends for the day.

2:51 p.m.: The judge will take arguments about this over the weekend.

2:24 p.m.: Clarification: judge hasn't made final ruling on this. Both sides have been arguing their sides for more than 20 min. Judge: "y'all have argued my brain into mush. We are going to take a short recess while I figure this out."

1:49 p.m.: Request from prosecutors for jury instructions: They don’t want jurors to hear about Georgia’s now-debunked citizen’s arrest law when considering the defendants’ fate. Defense now arguing for it.

12:20 p.m.: Prosecutor Linda Dunikoski accused Gough of knowing exactly what he was doing when he said last week "we don't want any more Black pastors coming in here." Dunikowski says he knew it would cause supporters to come to Brunswick, cause him to be able to file another mistrial motion.

Dunikoski called it "brilliant lawyering," asks judge to deny motion.

12 p.m.: Recess for lunch.

11:52 a.m.: Defense attorney Hogue say they're concerned when deliberations start if there's a crowd that large worried jurors may hear the crowd. Judge said he'll make sure there's no outside influence when jurors start deliberating

11:45 a.m.: Gough makes sixth motion for mistrial based on "inherent prejudice," cites hundreds of demonstrators outside courthouse yesterday

10:16 a.m.: WHAT TO EXPECT: Merritt Lee says prosecutors will make "strong push" that defendants shouldn't be charged on a citizen's arrest defense. "They haven't established it. In order to establish a citizen's arrest defense, you have to establish that you witnessed a crime, or were in the immediate knowledge of a crime." Merritt says there will be "huge debate" about whether the jury will be instructed on citizen's arrest defense.

10:09 a.m.: Charge conference starting in trial in death of Ahmaud Arbery.

10 a.m.: Friday, the court will hold a charge conference at 10 a.m. Both sides will meet to create jury instructions. The judge will then read those instructions to the jury before they deliberate.

9:27 a.m.: Attorney for Ahmaud Arbery’s mother, says William Roddie Bryan’s attorney asked prosecutors for plea deal & prosecutors denied it. FCN spoke with Bryan’s attorney, Kevin Gough, who denies this and says “tell Mr. Merritt his nose is growing.”