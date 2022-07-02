Day 2 of jury selection begins in hate crimes trial for Ahmaud Arbery's murderers

The three white men, Travis and Gregory McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan, chased Arbery, who was Black, through a neighborhood before shooting him to death.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — (Note: The video above is from Monday.)

The second day of questioning begins Tuesday morning in the federal hate crimes trial for three men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery.

On Monday, 30 potential jurors moved forward to the next round of questioning. The remaining 22 potential jurors questioned were dismissed.

All three men, Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan, will be present for the trial. In November, a jury found both McMichaels and Bryan guilty of murder in Arbery's death. The three white men chased 25-year-old Arbery, who was Black, through Brunswick's Satilla Shores neighborhood before shooting him to death.

Jury selection is expected to take a while. U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood plans to call about 1,000 people for jury duty, the same number that was called for the state trial. In the federal trial, however, they'll pull people from all 43 counties in Georgia's Southern Federal Court district to try to get a fair and impartial jury of 12 jurors and four alternates.

In the state trial, it took more than two weeks to find a jury. Potential jurors were summoned just from Glynn County.

Live Updates:

2:03 p.m.:

There were 19 potential jurors in this morning's group. Five out of the 19 were excused, including two white women, one Black woman and two white men. Below are their details:

142 - White woman

Knew a little about the case

Sister-in-law thinks defendants are “really guilty” and that may make it difficult for her

Excused for cause

145 - Black woman

Saw video and interviews with Arbery’s attorneys and Arbery’s family

Very negative opinion about state defense attorneys, comment about “dirty toenails” made by Gregory McMichael’s attorney in state case

Very negative view about all three defendants -- asked why take law into own hands

Said if she were in the defendants’ shoes, she wouldn’t want someone with her mindset to be on the jury

She also works as a risk manager with the VA and interacts with U.S. Attorneys Office

152 - White man

Watched two days of the state trial on CourtTV, saw Travis McMichael’s testimony -- said he was glad he wasn’t in McMichael's place

Said hate crimes are overblown in media and news gets facts wrong

“Bad situation all around” because it affected families on both sides

153 - White woman

Said “If they’re already convicted, I don’t know why there’s another trial”

Said it’s a waste of resources

175 - White man

Knows about investigation into former DA Jackie Johnson, knows Gregory McMichael used to work for her, knows the three defendants were in a murder trial, knows about Bryan’s attorney Kevin Gough’s statements in the state trial to remove clergy from courtroom

Said he has too much knowledge about case

5 out of 19 this morning excused (2 white woman, 1 Black woman, 2 white men)

-Included woman who had very negative opinion about defendants & works closely w/ US Attorney's Office, man who knows a lot about case, man who watched part of Travis McMichael's testimony in state trial — Kailey Tracy (@KaileyTracy) February 8, 2022

Fourteen potential jurors out of the 19 questioned qualified for next week's round of questioning and strikes. That includes three Black men, five white men, six white women and zero Black women.

Update from this morning's group of potential jurors:

-14 out of the 19 qualified for next round of questioning next week (3 Black men, 5 white men, 0 Black women, 6 white women)

-Total qualified today + yesterday=44 towards goal of 50-60 to narrow down to 12 jurors, 4 alternates https://t.co/4kPWty6at2 — Kailey Tracy (@KaileyTracy) February 8, 2022

Below are the juror numbers and demographics for those who qualified:

131 - Black male

132 - white male

134 - white male

135 - white woman

140 - white woman

141 - Black male

149 - white male

150 - Black male

156 - white woman

165 - white woman

166 - white woman

171 - white male

174 - white woman

178 - white male

The total is now 44 qualified potential jurors toward the goal of 50 to 60 to narrow down to the final panel of 12 jurors and four alternates.

The next group will start at 2:15 p.m.

Arbery’s father, aunt and Barbara with the Transformative Justice Coalition spoke during lunch. They said the prosecutors discussed the “misunderstanding” about not being allowed at jury selection with them. They said they forgive them, and it was another misunderstanding. They’re happy with the pace of this jury selection vs. the state trial.

9 a.m.: Day two of jury selection begins. Two groups of 25 potential jurors will be questioned Tuesday, and Arbery's family will be present. Initially, the goal was to reach 36 potential jurors to whittle down to the final panel of 12 jurors and four alternates. But, the judge said Monday they will aim for 50 to 60 in case of COVID-19 concerns.

Monday, things moved faster than expected. There were 1,000 people summoned for jury duty from all 43 counties in Georgia's Southern Federal Court District to try to seat a fair and impartial jury. Once the jury is chosen, the trial is expected to take seven to 12 days.