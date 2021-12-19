Men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery to appear in federal court Monday

Although the men have been convicted by the state for murder, a federal grand jury will hear the case for charges of hate crimes and attempted kidnapping.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The three men who were convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery will appear in federal court Monday for a pretrial hearing.

Arbery, who is Black, was shot and killed in the Satilla Shores neighborhood in Brunswick, Ga. in February 2020 by three white men.

Travis McMichael, 35, Gregory McMichael, 65, and William "Roddie" Bryan, 51, were convicted in November for the murder and face a minimum of life in prison, though whether they receive the possibility of parole will be up to the judge.

In April, a federal grand jury charged the McMichaels and Bryan with hate crimes and attempted kidnapping charges. The two McMichaels were also charged with separate counts of using firearms during a crime of violence.

All three men have pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.