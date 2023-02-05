x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Deputies: Alabama man charged with child abuse after attacking Florida teen in road rage incident

Thomas Keebler followed a car, with two adults and a minor inside, into a parking lot, according to law enforcement.

More Videos

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. — An Alabama man was arrested and facing charges after a road rage incident in Walton County involving a minor, a news release from the Walton County Sheriff's Office explains.

On April 21, the sheriff's office says law enforcement responded to the Boggy Bayou Store on Highway 20 in Niceville, Florida, after a call about a fight in the parking lot of the business.

Deputies reportedly learned that 40-year-old Thomas Keebler of Valley, Alabama, followed a car, with two adults and a minor inside, into the parking lot and blocked the front of them so they couldn't leave.

A few minutes before arriving at the business, deputies say Keebler had been tailgating the car and "aggressively passing" them on Highway 20. 

Related Articles

A security camera perched outside the store caught the encounter as Keebler is seen getting out of his truck while reportedly enraged. According to the agency, the 40-year-old even lunges at the passenger and tries to hit the back seat passenger.

This road rage continues as the third passenger tried to get out of the car, but Keebler is seen on camera kicking the door multiple times so they couldn't leave.

"Keebler then shoves one of the victims, who is a [minor], to the ground," the sheriff's office explains in the release. "The driver of the car tries to intervene, but Keebler puts him in a headlock, striking him numerous times in the head."

As the fight went on, bystanders were seen walking up to Keebler who eventually got into his truck and drove away.

The sheriff's office was able to identify Keebler and got in contact with him. He had previously been ticketed multiple times this year, deputies said.

He turned himself into the Walton County Jail on Tuesday evening.

“This is an individual our deputies have encountered numerous times,” Sheriff Michael Adkinson said in a statement. “Not to mention his extensive criminal history which includes driving under the influence, assault, possession of cocaine, terroristic threats, public intoxication, and more from jurisdictions across the southeast. 

"He is a danger on the road and off.”

Keebler is being charged with battery, criminal mischief and child abuse. He was issued a $5,000 bond and released on Wednesday.

ROAD RAGE ARREST: ALABAMA MAN NOW FACING BATTERY CHARGES

WATCH: 40-year-old Alabama man with lengthy criminal driving record starts brawl with a juvenile at a Niceville gas station following a road rage incident on a Walton County roadway. Now, he faces charges of child abuse and battery. Thomas Keebler was arrested on warrants from Walton County Sheriff's Office Tuesday after video shows the altercation. Witnesses say Keebler tailgated and aggressively passed the victim driving west on Highway 20. Walton County Sheriff's Deputies have ticketed Keebler twice this year for driving offenses. READ MORE: https://waltonso.org/alabama-man-charged-with-child-abuse-battery-after-attacking-juvenile-following-road-rage-incident/

Posted by Walton County Sheriff's Office, Florida on Thursday, April 27, 2023

Before You Leave, Check This Out