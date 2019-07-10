FOLEY, Ala. — A sex offender was arrested last week after deputies say he failed to register as a sex offender and had a life-sized child sex doll in his home.

CBS affiliate station WKRG said Bobby Ricky Bible, 57, was arrested Oct. 3 in Foley, Ala. The station said he was living in an RV park off County Road 65.

Investigators say a girl reported having a disturbing interaction with Bible. When deputies looked into the report, WKRG said they found out Bible was a sex offender but had not registered.

Inside Bible's home, investigators say they also found various sexual fetish items, a gun and ammunition, which he is not allowed to have as a convicted felon.

WKRG said Bible registered with the state of Alabama in 1999 but moved to Georgia in 2011. He moved back to Alabama at some point but never registered, according to law enforcement.

The news outlet said two young people were also living at Bible's home, and investigators are looking into if any other crimes were committed.

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter