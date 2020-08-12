Arrest made in boating crash that killed 12-year-old

Andrew Joseph Miltner was charged with BUI manslaughter and vessel homicide.

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — An arrest has been made in connection with a deadly crash involving a personal watercraft and a boat towing a tube in the Alafia River.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) Division of Law Enforcement announced Tuesday it had completed its investigation into the May 17 tragedy that claimed the life of 12-year-old Jasina Campbell.

FWC said 40-year-old Andrew Joseph Miltner had been charged with BUI manslaughter and vessel homicide. According to investigators, he was riding the personal watercraft that crashed into the tube carrying Campbell.

"Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the victim’s family following this tragic boating accident," FWC wrote in a statement.

One other person was hurt and taken to the hospital after the crash but survived.

Miltner was booked into the Hillsborough County Jail around 5:30 p.m. Monday.

