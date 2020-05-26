x
crime

Community remembers 9-year-old whose mother is accused of drowning him

His mother has been arrested and charged with his murder.
MIAMI — A community is coming together following the tragic loss of one of its own. 

Alejandro Ripley, 9, was found dead hours after an Amber Alert was issued. Later, authorities arrested and charged his mother with his murder, and said the kidnapping report that she gave them prompting the Amber Alert was completely made up. 

Now, memorials are laid out throughout the community of Kendale Lakes in Miami-Dade County, and people are trying to make sense of this tragedy. 

“If she didn’t want the kid, why didn’t she give him away? She didn’t have to kill him,” one mourner told WSVN.

“It really makes me mad, ’cause now this lady is going to spend the rest of her life in prison,” another mourner told WSVN, “so she ruined her life, and she ruined the kid’s life.” 

Alejandro’s former teachers at MOT Academy posted a tribute on Facebook. WSVN reports he had left the school at the end of last year.
WPLG reports police said those living at Kendall Acres Condominiums played a key role in solving Alejandro's case. After his photo was on the news, WPLG says someone recognized Alejandro as the boy who was nearly drowned but was rescued. That witness helped detectives find surveillance video that showed a woman authorities identified as Alejandro's mother, Patricia Ripley. 

WFOR spoke with Friendship Circle, an organization that helps children who have special needs. They held a memorial for Alejandro and urge parents who feel overwhelmed to ask for help.

