A spokesperson for the family of Alexis Crawford is detailing the intimate friendship shared between her and the roommate authorities have charged in connection to her death.

Rev. Markel Hutchins told 11Alive that "Alexis often referred to Jordyn as her best friend."

After more than a week-long search, authorities found Crawford dead in a Dekalb County park on Friday. Authorities found she died from asphyxiation.

Jordyn Jones, Crawford's roommate, is facing a malice murder charge in connection to her death. Authorities said they are still trying to establish a motive, but Crawford did file a sexual assault report naming Jones' boyfriend, Barron Brantley, prior to her disappearance.

Rev. Hutchins said he doesn't think the public knows just how close the two friends were.

"Jordyn has spent holidays, very sacred holidays -- Easter, Thanksgiving -- in the Crawford household. She spent other days there, she knew Alexis’ siblings and parents, and they knew her," he explained. "For Jordyn to be involved, it’s heartwrenching."

Crawford came from a big family. She has nine other siblings, two of whom are in college, and the family is devastated.

Hutchins said, "when you think about two 21-year-olds took this young lady’s life for no reason at all, just senselessly, it really is not just unexplainable, it’s unspeakable and really it’s evil personified."

However, the close family friend said the family is working through this tough time.

"One of the things that is remarkable about Alexis Crawford’s family, although Jordyn and Barron took Alexis’ life, I’ve not heard one ounce of what I’d call hatred, and it’s just remarkable. They are focused not on Jordyn or Barron, they’re focused on Alexis right now, they want to celebrate and honor who she was, who she is to them, and who she will always be," Hutchins explained.

Crawford's funeral is set for Nov. 16 for 12 p.m. at Hill Chapel Baptist Church.

"They’re not focused on the cowards that killed her, they’re focused on the courage and compassion that was Alexis Crawford and that’s kind of how they are. They’re obviously hurt and angry and mad and still in disbelief, but in their hearts and minds this is about Alexis."

Hutchins said anyone wishing to send cards or help with Crawford's funeral is asked to send those contributions directly to the Gregory B. Levett & Sons funeral home.

"I’m convinced, in fact, I’m persuaded, that this family is going to be stronger, they’re going to be closer, they’re going to love each other more. Through all the tears there was a little bit of laughter yesterday and I could see some semblance of joy returning to them. I assured them that having been through tragedy myself, weeping endures for a night, but if you hold on, joy comes in the morning. And I think morning time is not going to be soon, but morning time is on its way for Alexis’ family," Hutchins stated.

