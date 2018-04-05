Seven Manatee County gang members have been charged in a slew of crimes, including murder, drugs, arson and robbery, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Jordan "Big Man" Rodriguez, 24, Andrew "Nico" Thompson, 23, Alfonzo "Boo Boo" Churchwell, 31, Juan "Macho" Ortiz, 24, Raymy Escoto, 23, Phillip Uscanga, 24, and Jesse Rodriguez, 20, were named in a 12-account indictment.

The indictment said on Jan. 1, 2016, Thompson shot and killed Demetrius Robinson and Florence Randall. That same day, Jordan Rodriguez, Ortiz, Escoto and Uscanda killed Julio Tellez during a drive-by shooting, the indictment said.

Then on Jan. 13, 2017, Churchwell shot and killed Earnestine Gardner, and on Sept. 11, 2017, Thompson shot and killed LaShawna Stevenson Weeks and Berry Joseph, the indictment alleges.

Jesse Rodriguez, Jordan Rodriguez, Thompson and Churchwell are also accused of running a drug house.

