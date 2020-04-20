CLEARWATER, Fla. — An Amazon delivery driver was arrested Sunday afternoon and accused of committing multiple burglaries

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office says the crimes started around 5:10 p.m. on Sunday, April 19 at a home in unincorporated Clearwater.

According to deputies, someone reported seeing the delivery driver try to open the doors of two locked cars before getting into an unlocked Cadillac. The witness said the driver then drove away in his white Amazon van.

Later, deputies responded to the area of 707 Bough Avenue in unincorporated Clearwater, where a woman reported suspicious activity she recorded on her doorbell video system. Authorities say the video showed the same Amazon driver leaving a package and walking towards the parking lot -- then pulling on door handles of parked cars.

Deputies say he found and unlocked Honda van and got in.

The investigation led to another allegetion by someone who said the amazon driver removed a Buddha statue and damaged three potted plants.

After getting a description of the driver, deputies arrested 26-year-old Dane Derango, while he was on the job.

Deputies say he was wearing a blue vest and an Amazon shirt, and he was making deliveries in a white van.

Derango allegedly refused to cooperate with them and was taken into custody around 5:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon. He's charged with three counts of burglary and two counts of attempted burglary.

Authorities say an Amazon representative came to collect the van and its contents.

