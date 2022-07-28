Florida Amber Alert issued for missing 11-year-old girl

Banesa Fernandez-Santis may be with 42-year-old Brijido Manriquez-Ortis, law enforcement said.

WALNUT HILL, Fla. — An Amber Alert has been issued for an 11-year-old girl out of the Florida Panhandle.

Banesa Fernandez-Santis was last seen Wednesday in the area of Arthur Brown and Morgan roads in Escambia County, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

It's believed she may be in the company of 42-year-old Brijido Manriquez-Ortis.

Fernandez-Santis is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds, FDLE said. She, too, has scars on her face.

Anyone with information about the child's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Escambia County Sheriff's Office at 850-436-9620.