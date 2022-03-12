The children are believed to be in danger and were last known to be with Jacklyn Davidson and possibly Jaime Davidson.

SAN ANTONIO — An AMBER Alert has been issued for six children believed to be in danger in Bexar County, officials said Saturday. Officials said their mother, Jacklyn Davidson took them after being granted temporary custody.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is currently trying to find:

Declan Davidson, a 1-year-old. He is described as having blond hair, blue eyes and weighing 17 pounds.

Avangeline Davidson, a 2-year-old. She is described as having blond hair, blue eyes and weighing 25 pounds.

Maddilyn Davidson, a 4-year-old. She is described as having blond hair, blue eyes and weighing 40 pounds.

Savanna Davidson, a 7-year-old. She is described as having blond hair, blue eyes and weighing 60 pounds.

Raylan Davidson, a 9-year-old. He is described as having blond hair, blue eyes and weighing 85 pounds.

Elaina Davidson, an 11-year-old. She is described as having blond hair, blue eyes and weighing 90 pounds.

The suspect, Jacklyn Davidson, was last known to be driving a black 2019 Nissan passenger van with the license plate NV3500. Officials said they believe Jaime Davidson may also be with the children.

On Nov. 30, officials say she fled from CPS in the 900 block of Andean Emerald in west Bexar County. Officials said CPS only granted temporary custody.

Officials say both suspects have active warrants for interference with child custody.

