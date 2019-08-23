An Amber Alert has been issued for 6-year-old Phillip Oliver "Ollie" Wiedemann, who police say may be in imminent danger.

Ollie was last seen at 4 p.m. Thursday wearing a blue polo shirt, tan shorts and tan shoes.

He's described as 4 feet tall and weighing 50 lbs.

Phillip "Ollie" Wiedeman

WFAA

Authorities say they're also searching for Candace Harbin, who is Ollie's mother but doesn't have custody.

She is believed to be driving a white, 2012 Nissan Quest minivan with Texas license plate FLW-5767.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Sgt. Dickinson at 214-934-6106 or 911.

Editor's note: Oliver's last name was posted by police with two spellings. One was Wiedemann and the other Wiedeman. We've confirmed the correct spelling as Wiedemann.

