Investigators have canceled an Amber Alert for 7-week-old, Jupiter Aria Caudle.

CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. — UPDATE: The Caswell County Sheriff's Office said they have found 7-week-old, Jupiter Aria Caudle. They have also arrested both Jody Allan Caudle and Taylor Ann Crawford. They have since canceled the Amber Alert.

The Caswell County Sheriff’s Office has issued an Amber Alert for missing 7-week-old, Jupiter Aria Caudle.



The sheriff’s office reports two people have taken Jupiter. They’re looking for Jody Allan Caudle and Taylor Ann Crawford. Jody Allan Caudle, 42, is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 172 pounds. He has brown straight medium length hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black jean jacket with black fur on the collar, black jeans and he has tattoos all over both of his arms.

Taylor Ann Crawford, 24, is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds. She has brown straight medium length hair and black eyes. She has a tattoo of a planet with "Jupiter."

They were last seen in the Pelham area.