The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation needs to public's help finding Braelee Rayne Trapp.

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an AMBER Alert early Friday morning for 9-month-old Braelee Rayne Trapp who was forcibly taken from Lawrencburg Thursday night by Tony Lynn Lanier, Sr.

According to the TBI, Trapp weighs 18 pounds, she has brown hair and green eyes and was last seen wearing a diaper.

Lanier Sr. is 44 years old, 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing dark navy pants and a dark gray shirt.

The TBI says, the relationship between Trapp and Lanier Sr. is not known at this time.

Lanier is believed to be driving a 2005 black Chevy Equinox with the AR-tag, "430-Y2K."