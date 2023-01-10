Charlotte E. Sena is a white female with long blonde hair. She is 9 years old. She is about 4 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 90 pounds.

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a possible child abduction near Moreau Lake State Park, which is located in Saratoga County, north of Albany.

Charlotte E. Sena is a white female with long blonde hair and green eyes. She is 9 years old. She is about 4 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 90 pounds. She was last seen wearing an orange, tie-dye Pokemon shirt with dark blue pants, black crocs and a gray bike helmet.

New York State Police investigators held a press conference with Governor Kathy Hochul. They say Charlotte was at the park with family and friends enjoying the nice weather. According to investigators, Charlotte was riding her bicycle around Loop A at the park when she decided to go around one more time by herself. When she didn't return after 15 minutes, her family became concerned and started searching for her. Other campers also assisted in the search. When they couldn't find her, Charlotte's mother called 911.

More than 100 personnel are assisting in the search, including K9, drones and boats with sonar.

Anyone with any information on this abduction is asked to call the New York State Police at (518) 457-6811 or dial 911.

